Bryan Police searching for murder suspect

Bryan Police are looking for 22-year-old Clifford Dewayne Salter in connection with a deadly early morning shooting.

Clifford Dewayne Salter

Officers went to the 300 block of North Ennis Street Wednesday morning to investigate reports of a shooting.

They found 43-year-old Ernest Cardona with an apparent gunshot wound who died from the injury.

Officers say Salter is the suspected shooter and that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, Bryan Police says you should call 9-1-1. If you know where Salter is, call 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS(8477).