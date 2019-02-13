Bryan resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

A Bryan resident has hit the jackpot!

The resident has claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Stacks of Cash.

The ticket was purchased at Sunnys Food and Fuel Mart, Inc., located at 3500 E. 29th Street in Bryan.

This was the eighth of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Stacks of Cash

offers more than $100 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are

one in 3.37 – including break-even prizes.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Source: Texas Lottery