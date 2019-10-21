Bryan shooting leaves one man in hospital and one man in jail

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police are investigating a shooting occurrence that left one victim injured.

On October 19th, Bryan Police responded to the 800 block of E. Pruitt for a major disturbance. As officers approached the area a large crowd dispersed.

The officer attempted to stop a male after he heard gunshots coming from E. Pruitt Street. The male fled the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later located and the driver was arrested for two counts of evading in a vehicle.

At the original location, a 4-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Chi St. Joseph Hospital with incapacitating injuries and has been listed in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to identify and locate the shooter.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).