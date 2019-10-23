Bryan shooting suspect identified and arrested

BRYAN, Texas- Bryan Police report arresting the man who caused a commotion that left one victim shot.

On October 19th, Bryan Police responded to the 800 block of E. Pruitt for a major disturbance. As officers approached the area a large crowd dispersed.

The officer attempted to stop a male after he heard gunshots coming from E. Pruitt Street. The male fled the area in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later located and the driver was arrested for two counts of evading in a vehicle.

At the original location, a 4-year-old male victim was located with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Chi St. Joseph Hospital with incapacitating injuries and has been listed in stable condition.

Police have arrested 51-year-old Dexter White who is believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred on October 19th.