Bubba’s 33 extending community service amid COVID-19 cases

WACO, Texas – While some Waco businesses are struggling to provide services for customers amid COVID-19 regulations, one restaurant in Waco is going above and beyond to help essential workers in the community.

Since city leaders declared a shelter in place for the City of Waco, Bubba’s 33 got creative, recreating their business model and finding different ways to serve customers in the Waco area.

Over the weekend, they offered their guests dinner and a movie in a classic antique fashion.

“One of the first things we did was to create a drive-in movie theatre to have guests come in and be able to enjoy a movie while we were able to sell some to-go food and still try to create an experience,” says Phillip Dunn, Bubba’s 33’s Managing Partner.

Since that point, the restaurant has been placing an emphasis on serving those who are keeping businesses and consumers afloat by spending countless hours on the highway everyday transporting goods.

“We wanted to make sure those guys had a meal. A place that they could stop by, use our parking lot to pull over and rest. We’re offering free ten-inch pizzas and a drink for all truck drivers,” says Dunn.

They have extended a hand to workers at places like H-E-B and Walmart, as well as Baylor Scott and White and Acension Providence hospital – who have seen a spike in demand unlike any thing ever seen before.

“We wanted to make sure that the grocery store workers and first responders and medical professionals were well-fed, so we’ve been trying to attack the community and do dinners and meals to drop off at those places,” says Dunn.

At a time where many are waiting on solutions, this restaurant is creating them and sharing them throughout the community – hoping their hard work reflects the hard workers they continue to serve.

“For us, it’s just about building our brand and giving back. We’ve been very, very fortunate, very blessed throughout the last five years in Waco to have the community support us. So we thought it was time for us to give back and make sure we’re supporting them too,” says Dunn.