Bubba’s 33 in Waco offers to pay funeral expenses for two-year-old Frankie Gonzales

WACO, Texas – A local restaurant is helping the family of two-year-old Frankie Gonzales with a big donation. Bubba’s 33 in Waco has offered to pay for the funeral expenses for the toddler.

This comes as Frankie’s memorial on Park Lake Drive continues to grow. Neighbors tell FOX44 people have been dropping off toys, balloons and candles non-stop since his body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is one thing I can say about Waco, Texas – we are a community of people that love each other. Our community in Waco, period. We love each other,” said Emma Thompson Cox, who lives just down the street from where the body was found behind Park Lake Drive Baptist Church. “There’s been so many people come, it’s been like a parade day and night since this has happened to little Frankie.”

People have been dropping toys, balloons and candles off all night and day at the site where 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales’ body was found yesterday @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/a5e90MLw51 — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) June 3, 2020

Community members aren’t the only ones showing support. In a Facebook post, Managing Partner for Bubba’s 33 in Waco says:

“Today our community learned that a 2 year old child, Frankie Gonzales, was murdered and left in the dumpster of a local church. His mother was arrested and officially charged with his death. This sweet child was taken by the very person meant to protect him the most. Like many others, I am at a complete loss of words and my heart breaks for Frankie and the rest of his family. On behalf of my family and Bubba’s 33 in Waco, we would like to honor Frankie by assisting the family with the cost of his final arrangements. We hope that through this donation we will be a small part in creating a memorial that will honor this precious boy for many years to come. Our community is a very special place and I hope that throughout all of the recent events and uncertainty, that we all remember what matters most… our people. Our families, our neighbors, our coworkers, and most definitely our children. Rest In Peace, Frankie. You will forever be in our hearts.” Phillip Dunn, Managing Partner for Bubba’s 33 in Waco

“I’m a dad. I have two boys, and I can’t even imagine what the family is going through, and to have something like that just breaks your heart. And I think with everything going on in the world today, I think it was very important for our community in Waco to come together to try and make something good happen for this family,” said Phillip Dunn, Managing Partner for Bubba’s 33 in Waco.

Customers say this act shows how involved Bubba’s is with the Waco community.

“You can obviously tell that they actually really care about their community, because they really contribute a lot to the community, to help them, pay for expenses and stuff like that. I think Bubba’s is a great place,” said Aurora Garcia, who was visiting the restaurant.

Bubba’s says they have had an overwhelming number of people reach out wanting to contribute. They say they will be collecting donations at the restaurant on Jack Kultgen Expressway for the next two weeks.

The investigating into Frankie’s death is ongoing.