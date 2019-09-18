Bubble Release Held for Lily Mae Avant

VALLEY MILLS, Texas – Hundreds of students are mourning the loss of their classmate Lily Mae Avant, who they described as one in a million.

“My favorite memory was when we used to hang out with each other during class and we used to play games at recess.” – Aubrie Aguilar, Lily’s classmate.

Prayers, memories shared, and thousands of bubbles were blown in the air in her honor on Tuesday night.

The bubble release send off was planned by other mothers in Valley Mills to show their support for Lily and her family.

“The family needs us. As a mother, its hard to lose a family member. But it’s even harder to lose your child. Your child is supposed to outlive you, and this, for this family, it was unfortunate that they didn’t get to experience that,” says Kelsey Ragan, who helped organize the vigil.

Another mother says she felt the need to comfort not just her kid, but all of the kids tonight – because she couldn’t imagine the pain they feel so early in their lives.

“As a mom of a ten-year-old, almost 11 year old, I couldn’t imagine. And to sit there, you really don’t know what to do or say. You just tell them to keep their faith and hug them and kiss them,” says Stephanie Valdez.

Though Lily’s classmates could use encouragement themselves, they are selflessly offering words of comfort to her family.

“I want them to know that its going to be oka,y and that she’s in a better place. And that she’s not in pain anymore,” says Lily’s classmate.

Lily’s funeral is set for 1PM Friday at the Open Range Cowboy Church.