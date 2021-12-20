Buckholts ISD has placed a teacher on administrative leave after sexual abuse of a child allegations surfaced.

The Milam County Grand Jury indicted Edward Thomas McCormick on two counts of 1st Degree Felony; continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

McCormick bonded out of the Milam County Jail this weekend and was released on a $100,000 bond Saturday.

Buckholts Police Chief Shawn Newsom told FOX44 News that two individuals came forward with allegations of abuse that happened several years ago when they were under the age of seven.

Chief Newsom says no schools are connected to the case, but there may be more people who come forward because of these charges.

Buckholts ISD says it has not been informed of any allegations related to students within the district.