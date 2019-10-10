Bus crash raises old concerns

An Axtell student is home from the hospital after a truck ran into the bus he was getting on Thursday morning.

The crash only slightly damaged the bus, but it seriously damaged the truck. The truck’s driver was not injured, but Texas DPS Troopers cited him for failure to control speed and other violations.

This comes less than 24 hours after FOX44 News reported on rising frustrations in Axtell about bus safety.

Dr. JR Proctor, the Axtell ISD Superintendent says these crashes and close calls are frustrating. “People have to gear the consequences. If it were to result in a serious injury or, God forbid, a fatality, then you’ve got a different level of accountability that comes in,” Proctor says.

FOX44 News spoke to the bus driver the day before the crash. He told us he just doesn’t get it, “It’s the law. When there’s a stop sign, you don’t run it. You stop.”