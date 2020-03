WACO, Texas- The Cen-Tex African American and Hispanic chambers of commerce are teaming up to generate support for small, locally owned businesses.

They have made the “Star Bridge Small Business Community Bingo”. To play, go to at least five of the local restaurants starting today until April 3.

Save your receipts, and once you connect five, hitting “BINGO”, submit photos to be entered for a drawing for a gift basket valued at $250.

The drawing will be held April 6.