Business owners share different viewpoints on COVID policy

WACO, Texas – Business owners have shouldered the weight of wavering mandates since mid-March last year – when the county and state declared a public health disaster amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

Since this point, medically, we have made strides in reducing the risks associated with COVID –

but business owners tell FOX44 while state-wide government mandates have fallen away, the need for health-related caution hasn’t.

“Our plan at George’s, both locations, is to continue with our masks for our staff. And our guests are welcomed with and without a mask,” said Sammy Citrano, owner of George’s Restaurant and Catering.

“My employees are still going to wear masks, cause a lot of people still don’t have the vaccine,” echoed the general manager at Portofino’s Italian Restaurant.

COVID precaution policies really depend on where you go. Though masks are recommended at Union Hall for customers, some vendors there tell us they don’t really have a policy in place.

“We don’t really have one yet. It’s up to the person. My employees are still wearing them. They’re the ones who deal with the customers, and they feel better doing it right now. I’m sure it will slowly phase out,” says James Beason, the owner of Rockin Rolls.

Customers say they don’t find fault in this approach.

“It’s okay. We just tend to stay away. I just want to keep the kids safe more than anything. They’re my first priorities,” says a Waco parent.

Though they have the freedom to, some owners say they don’t plan to expand beyond their current capacity for the next few weeks – so they can further assess where things are later into spring.

“I’m not in any rush right now. We just want to make sure that we’re doing it right. We don’t have any spikes and work with the city and county to ensure everybody’s safe,” Citrano said.