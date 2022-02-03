WACO, Texas – Many businesses in Central Texas have been impacted by the winter storm.

“We usually open at six in the morning. Today, we had to improvise and open at eight in the morning. We’re usually up until about ten tonight, and we’re actually just closing right now, at three,” says Ivana Najera, one of the supervisors at Mexicano Grille in Hewitt.

It’s not just small businesses feeling the chill, even HEB announced to their customers that they will be closing their doors at 7pm on Thursday afternoon.

“The door closed at four, and they told us so we’re closed already, and we’re like, oh, ok, so we came to be and they’re still open,” says Waco resident, Jude Horsten.

Jude and his friends have been driving around Waco, trying find out what’s open.

“Chick-fil-a is closed. The fast food places and places are closed a lot. Yeah, a lot of the fast food, canes is open though,” says Horsten.

For many Central Texans, getting on the road Thursday morning was a hassle.

“He actually picked us up, our boss. Also the kitchen, they live probably five minutes away. Only people who lived the closest were the ones who could make it,” says Najera.

Even with a small crew able to come in on Thursday, Mexicano Grille managed to keep their kitchen open for hungry folks.

“There’s only two of us. Me and my brother right now. We only opened drive thru because a lot of people came inside and drove at the same time. It was not going to go down pretty well,” says Najera.

While the temperatures continue to stay below freezing, Mexicano Grille is unsure if they will keep their kitchen open on Friday.

“Now we’re waiting out to see how bad it gets. If it looks anything like this or probably all, we’re going to do the same thing we did today,” says Najera.