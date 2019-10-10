Cactus Jack fire blamed on cigarette

Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles says the October 7 fire that gutted the Cactus Jack’s Restaurant building was started by ” improper disposal of smoking materials”

The fire started in a decorative well in front of the building and spread to the outside of the building. Investigators released video of it starting:

First fire units arriving on the scene in the 300 block of Southwest HK Dodgen Loop reported heavy smoke coming from the side and roof line of the building.

The fire also spread into the attic.

Firefighters used power equipment, several large volume fire hoses and an aerial apparatus to gain access to the fire and work toward putting it out.

Fire and smoke damage to the building was termed as severe and the building was considered a total loss.

There were no occupants in the building when firefighters arrived, the last worker having left about 4:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated monetary loss was put at $650,000.