Caldwell Elementary students diagnosed with gastrointestinal virus

CALDWELL, Texas – According to the Caldwell Independent School District, the elementary campus has had an increased number of students with the gastrointestinal virus.

Many students have had vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramping, and even low grade fever.

If your child has any of these symptoms, the district says to please keep them home until they are 24 hours free of any symptoms without medication.

The district goes on to say to please remind your child that good hand hygiene is the best way to prevent the transmission of this virus.

Source: Caldwell Independent School District