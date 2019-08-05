Camera found inside Bryan restaurant’s bathroom

BRYAN, Texas – A camera has been found inside a women’s bathroom stall of a Bryan restaurant.

Bryan Police officers were contacted by the owners of Shipwreck Grill on Sunday afternoon, located at 206 E. Villa Maria Road.

A customer informed the owners they found a camera in one of the women’s restroom stalls and removed it. The camera was turned over to the Bryan Police Department.

The owners and management staff of the business have cooperated fully and the Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating this offense. No arrests have been made at this time.

Source: Bryan Police Department