Cameron man facing forgery, cattle theft charges

A 64-year-old Cameron man has been indicted on charges in connection with over $100,000 in forged checks.

The Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has been investigating Kenneth Kirk of Cameron for over eight months, working with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and the Milam County District Attorney.

The Milam County Grand Jury handed down three felony forgery indictments, two felony misapplication of fiduciary property indictments and one felony cattle theft indictment, bringing the total number of felony indictments against Kirk to ten.

A spokesman for the association says more are expected.

The investigation includes allegations that he cashed forged checks worth more than $161,000.

Since his initial arrest November 6, 2018, the association reports the investigation revealed numerous other incidents and has ballooned to include suspected fraud and thefts running into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The US Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General is now also entering the investigation.