Cameron Park Community Cleanup held on Earth Day

WACO, Texas – Several Central Texans partnered with Waco Parks and Recreation to celebrate Earth Day on Thursday.

“We had a fantastic turnout from the community today for our Earth Day Cameron Park Community Cleanup,” says Waco Park Ranger Kim Jennings.

Jennings says kids of all ages, adults and a variety of community members came to lend a helping hand. Each person grabbed a trash bag and picked up litter throughout the park from noon until 2:00 p.m.

“They were excited. I could tell that they really wanted to be a part of something, and they wanted to celebrate Earth Day,” Jennings said.

Morgan Ballard attended the event and did her part by filling her bag of trash. She says taking of the Earth is something she does throughout the year with her three children.

“I think it raises awareness about climate change, global warming, and I think that’s important for kids to be involved, because they are our future,” Ballard said.

Once each person filled a trash bag, they returned it to the Park Ranger tent and received a succulent plant as a gift.

The Waco Parks and Recreation also kicked off Earth Day with a tree planting at the Waco Mammoth National Monument.

“We should celebrate having our planet everyday. But today is a special day to remember our planet,” Jennings said. “To have stewardship so that we can keep this place around for our children.”