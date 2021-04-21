Cameron Park Zoo hosting Earth Day Party

WACO, Texas – April 22 is Earth Day, and the Cameron Park Zoo plans to celebrate with a Party for the Planet on Saturday, April 24.

Cameron Park Zoo Education Curator Connie Kassner expresses why Earth Day is so important: “We want to make sure that we have these beautiful natural spaces and the animals here for future generations.”

For more than half a century, we have used the day to demonstrate support and protection for the environment.

“Cameron Park Zoo celebrates with Party for the Planet,” Kassner said. “So this year, what we are going to do is we’re going to have some different vendors out here talking about Earth-friendly activities [and] sustainable behaviors.”

These include ways to conserve natural spaces and protect the animals.

Some of the vendors include – Urban Reap, Waco Mammoth National, and Keep Waco Beautiful.

“We got two little special girls that have raised money for tiger conservation,” Kassner said. “So they will be talking about tigers and why they are passionate about tigers. Then they will present that money to the Zoo, and the Zoo will be matching funds to give towards tiger conservation.”

Other activities children can look forward to include a Scavenger Hunt taking place throughout the Zoo.

Kassner says before arriving, parents can download the GooseChase app and game code JWZPGW to assist in the adventure.

“The kids can have fun finding Earth-friendly things throughout the Zoo,” Kassner said.

The Party for the Planet will be held Saturday, April 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with general price admission.

“Come enjoy the beautiful weather, come walk around the Zoo, do a scavenger hunt and talk to people,” Kassner said. “It’s just going to be a fun time for the family, so bring everyone out.”