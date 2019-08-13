Cameron Park Zoo plans new expansion project

WACO, Texas – The fate of a $14.5 million expansion project at Cameron Park Zoo will be in the hands of voters.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court gave its approval to put the issue on the November 5th, 2019 ballot.

The Cameron Par Zoological & Botanical Society received approval last week from Waco’s City Council members on the potential expansion project.

Executive Director Terri Cox and Cameron Park Zoo Interim Director Johnny Binder presented the expansion project Tuesday to the McLennan County Commissioners Court.

Zoo leaders say the bond will not impact property taxes. The expansion project will include Penguin Shores, a habitat for critically endangered South African black-footed penguins, an Education and Veterinary Complex, and renovations to the Zoo’s existing animal commissary and hoofstock barn.

Cameron Park Zoo currently has 1,628 animals and 70 exhibits on 52 acres.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo