Cameron Park Zoo receives distinguished recognitions

WACO, Texas – Check out what’s going on with Cameron Park Zoo!

The zoo received the Rise Award for Outstanding Community Partners presented by the Waco Independent School District at their Thursday meeting in the WISD Conference Center.

Waco ISD’s theme for the 2019-2020 school year is “Rise.” The theme celebrates learning and growing, as well as overcoming challenges and recognizes no school district rises by itself.

Each month, the district will recognize a community partner making a difference with the Rise Award for Outstanding Community Partners. This month, the district recognized Cameron Park Zoo.

The zoo’s Education Department was also recently invited by Twin Cities PBS Media and Education Department to work with them on “BRAINedu: A

window into the Brain/CEREBROedu: Una Ventana al Cerebro!” which is a project funded by the National Institute of Health providing Latinx children between the ages of ten to 13 and their families with hands-on and fun programming focused on neuroscience and the brain.

The zoo will receive a $3,000 mini-grant to implement the program and have specially trained staff members presenting this program as one of the zoo’s summer camp curriculums and at a Family Fiesta at the Zoo.

The zoo partnered with Twin Cities PBS two years ago, when Cameron Park Zoo was the only zoo in the U.S. to present the Latina Sci-Girls education programming and Family Fiesta.

The Cameron Park Zoo is currently developing an expansion project to include a new 17,000 square foot Education/Veterinary complex which will provide classrooms and facilities to greatly increase zoo education programming for McLennan County and beyond. The new complex will utilize multi-media programs to allow students to watch and be a part of field research, as well as allow the zoo to host traveling exhibits and be a venue for scientific conferences.

The expansion project also includes an African Penguin habitat and renovations to the existing hoof-stock barn and the animal commissary. The project is to be funded by a tax neutral bond referendum that is currently on the ballot.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo