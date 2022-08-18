Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge.

The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old.

According the press release, Sherer is a former member of the Cameron Police Department, but his picture is still on the department’s website.

FOX 44 News called the Cameron Police Department for a comment. We were told the chief was not available to talk at that time and no one else could answer our questions.

FOX 44 News also called Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey for information as to what the charge pertains to, but he was not available at the time of publishing to answer that question.