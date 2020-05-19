Campsites Reopen at State Parks, Couple Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – As gyms across the state opened their doors to customers for the first time in weeks, state parks have also opened their gates to allow overnight camping.

Couple Jordan Sakakeeny and Emily Edmundson say they’re excited after numerous cancelled plans to go camping.

“I mean, it’s frustrating. We were supposed to camp this weekend,” said Sakakeeny.

“We were planning on going hiking, but the coronavirus canceled the trip,” added Edmundson.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says they will begin limited overnight camping, and they’re only honoring existing reservations.

With maps in hand, the couple decided to take a hike at Mother Neff State Park, a way to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“I like this idea of hiking today. There’s not that many people out here. It’s going to be safer than going to a restaurant. It’s going to be safer than going to a grocery store,” said Edmundson.

Throughout their three-year relationship, the couple has been adventurous – as their first dates were at Texas’ Los Maples Natural Area, and their honeymoon was at Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks in Wisconsin.

Emily and Jordan at Texas Rock State Natural Area

Texas Parks and Wildlife says they will notify the public once new reservations can be booked, and they are asking guests to bring hand sanitizer and face masks to the campsites.