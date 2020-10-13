Candidate forum aims to educate and inform voters before election

KILLEEN, Texas – A Killeen church is finding innovative ways to keep their congregation informed when it comes to the power of voting, as early voting begins statewide.

As a segment in their Overcomers Talk with candidates and elected officials, they addressed several key issues affecting the community amid the pandemic and the election just weeks away.

Some of the discussion included – the effects COVID-19 has had on schools and educators and how it impacts families, the way COVID-19 has affected the City of Killeen as a whole,

and most importantly, how influential voters can be when it comes to making city-wide decisions everyday.

Religion and politics are typically both taboo subjects, but the pastors at Open Fire International Fellowship in Killeen are focusing on how the two affect each other.

Candidates and elected officials put the most pressing issues affecting Killeen voters out front.

The host, Kerry Ann Frazier, tells us their discussion is aimed at mobilizing the power of the vote through spreading both awareness and education while highlighting the importance of local elections.

“It affects your finances. It affects education. It affects your career. It affects your house of worship. And so, you need to be aware of who you are voting for, and you need to be aware of what the issues are,” Frazier told FOX44.

The conversation had a two-fold objective for voters in the church to get the candidates’ stance on key issues, as well as “for the voice of the church to be heard in this year’s election,” Dr. Lincoln Coffie said.

Pastor Lincoln and Apryl Coffie say the conversation gave them a fresh perspective on the roles city leaders play in everyday life.

This is an understanding Brett Williams, running for re-election as a Killeen ISD trustee, says is crucial for voters.

“Often people don’t understand the issues, and it’s up to us as elected officials. It’s up to us as candidates to bring the information forward and articulate to everybody in a way and in a medium that they’re comfortable so that they can grasp it and go make an informed decision,” Williams said.

Debbie Nash-King joined the conversation, offering insight to voters as a sitting City Councilwoman.

“You need to represent not only yourself, but the community that you live in, and get the best representation that will speak and vote on your concerns and matters,” said Nash-King.

Ken Wilkerson is running for City Council At-Large, and emphasized the importance of consistent engagement with both candidates and the issues.

“You’ve got to hold city elected officials accountable throughout their tenure. If you’re just waiting every two years, then you’re going to miss something. You’re going to miss the things that are impacting you when they make their vote,” Wilkerson said.

The entire program can be viewed Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/openfireif.