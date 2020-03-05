Candidates Look Ahead As Local Races End In A Runoff

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, U.S. Rep Pete Sessions, R-Texas, opens a meeting of the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washington. Former congressman Sessions of Texas is expected to run again for Congress in 2020 but not in his longtime Dallas district that Democrats flipped last year. A former aide to Sessions didn’t return a message seeking comment Tuesday night, Oct. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

MCLENNAN County, Texas – The race for the 17th Congressional District was jam packed with a whopping 11 candidates. After Tuesday’s election, it came down to business owner Renee Swann and Former Representative Pete Sessions.

On Election Night, Sessions gained first place after he received 31.9 percent of votes. Swann trailed in second with 19.2 percent of the votes.

“I cheated, and ahead of time knew just statistically speaking it is so difficult to get to 50 percent with 11 candidates,” says Sessions.

The seat will replace incumbent Bill Flores when his term ends in 2021.

After the receiving the news of runoff, Swann thanked her supporters.

“This district is such a strong district of people and that has given me hope that has encouraged me to continue to move forward,” she says.

Republican Race For District 19 Court Judge

In the four-way race for the 19th District Court Judge, Waco Assistant City Attorney Kristi Decluitt nabbed first place with 32.5 percent of votes. Attorney Kevin West nabbed second with 28 percent of votes.

Since neither candidate did not reach 50 percent of votes, the race will head to a runoff between the two. The winner of the seat will replace Judge Ralph Strother who has been in the position for 20 years.

The runoff for both the District 19 Court Judge and the 17th Congressional District will be held on May 26th.