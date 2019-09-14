Candlelight vigil held for Waco teen shot to death

WACO, Texas – Hundreds of people turned out dressed in orange to say goodbye to Aquarius McPhaul.

McPhaul was the 17-year-old found shot to death earlier this week by Waco’s Oakwood Cemetery. His family and friends gathered in the same area on Friday evening to light candles, sing songs, and tell stories about him.

“He was a child of God,” says Sherman McPhaul, Aquarius’s father. “I found the comfort that he knew God. My wife used to say, ‘Son, stay away from that place.’ Everyone does not do good. But he said, ‘Mama, listen. These people, these people need me. I can change them. They’re hungry, we need to feed them.’

“One day we came home from running errands. And my wife and I saw him coming out of the house with a bag. And we asked him, ‘Son, what are you doing?’ He had ground me. He had macaroni. He had tomato sauce. ‘Mama, I just need to take these, this food to these people because they are hungry.

And I need to feed them.’

“And we said, just go ahead and do what you have to do.

And then come on back home.”

So far, police have not released any information about who killed Aquarius.