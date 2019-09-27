Candy bar filled with Waco pecans sells out

Snickers has announced that its limited edition Snickers Pecan candy bars have sold out.

On the company’s website, it says the candy bars were inspired by the passionate associates in Waco.

Snickers announced the sale of the special candy bars in boxes of fifteen on September 25th, and they were sold out by the 27th.

The bars weren’t even slated to be shopped until next week.

FOX44 News reached out to the Mars Company to find out when they expect to have more of the candy bars available, but have not heard back as of yet.