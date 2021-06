Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks is scheduled to be back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Marks is accused of killing Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin in Bell County in 2019 – and then burying their bodies in Oklahoma.

Last week, FOX44 News told you a Bell County judge set a trial date for Maya Maxwell this November – who is accused of being Marks’s accomplice and the mother of his most recent child.

FOX44 News will be at Tuesday’s hearing and let you know what takes place.