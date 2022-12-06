Whitney,Tx (FOX44) – A car caught fire and one man was arrested after fleeing on foot during a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in Whitney on Monday.

Whitney Police reported the incident started during the noon hour – when a Kia passenger car slammed into the rear of a pickup truck in the 1200 block of North Brazos Street. The driver of the pickup flagged down a passing officer at 12:38 p.m. to report the driver who hit him did not stop, and provided a description of the car.

While one officer worked the crash scene, another started searching for the Kia – spotting it about ten minutes later, near East Jefferson and Highway 22. The officer lit his emergency lights and attempted a traffic stop – but despite heavy front end damage to his car, the driver sped off, turned east onto Highway 22, and reached speeds over 90 miles per hour.

However, as the driver approached FM-3050, near Peoria, the car slowed down and the driver bailed out as the car caught fire. He ran into a brushy area as Hill County deputies arrived on the scene to assist.

Deputies deployed a drone and spotted the man about 45 minutes later. With the assistance of a K-9 officer, he was taken into custody at 1:25 p.m. and transported to the Hill County Jail.

The driver of the pickup that was hit was not injured.