Car maintenance in winter weather conditions

WACO, Texas – The icy roads have left many vehicles parked without movement. Car care is important during times like these.

“Probably the worst part of this, is just leaving your vehicle sitting and not cranking it up. Make sure you have a full tank of gas,” Flores said.

Joey Flores with C&C Collision says these conditions do not affect the body of the car – but it can affect underneath the hood.

“I would definitely recommend you cranking your vehicle up at least once a day,” Flores said. “Definitely crank them up. Make sure the batteries are charging. That is probably the most important thing.”

The engine has a significant role in car maintenance, and so do tires.

“Usually, they recommend about 2/32 for the tread, which is still not a lot. With the icy roads, even a vehicle that has brand new tires on it can still be affected,” Flores said.

Flores says fueling the vehicle and preparing in advance keeps it in the best condition.

“Always get your antifreeze checked regularly. At least if your vehicle is going to be sitting for a week. At least try to start it once a day, or at least every two days,” Flores said. “Crank it up, let it run, let it warm up, and let the antifreeze start circulating through.”

The cold is expected to end this weekend, and he says this is only the beginning for the C&C Collision crew.

“We are going to be super busy, that’s for sure,” Flores said. “It’s going to be a challenge. But we will get through it one by one.”

