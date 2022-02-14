WACO, Texas – The month of February is American heart month, a time when all people can focus on their cardiovascular health.

“Most of us, man or woman, will have some sort of chest pain or chest discomfort. And we all think of that elephant that’s sitting on our chest sensation. So that’s a telltale sign of something’s going on,” says Dr. Phoung Tram Le, cardiologist at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

Mary Lou Bynon was the first in her family to have any underlying heart condition.

“I had shortness of breath. I also felt like my heart was skipping a beat once in a while, and I couldn’t climb a hill,” says cardiac arrest survivor, Mary Lou Bynon.

Mary Lou and her husband were expecting to go on a cruise to Barcelona, Spain in 2010, before they were able to take off, Mary Lou went under cardiac arrest.

“I had no symptoms, no signs, no nothing at all. I was going to go to lunch. My husband pressed the elevator button and I turned to him and said, I feel dizzy. And I dropped dead,” says Bynon.

When the elevator doors open, two EMT’s were getting out and say Mary Lou, they were able to get her pulse back up, was rushed to the hospital to get treatment that saved her life.

“And so I now have a pacemaker and a defibrillator this was 12 years ago that this happened. The defibrillator has never gone off,” says Bynon.

With this month being all about hearts, Dr. Phoung Tram Le says prevention is key. She recommends people to maintain a healthy diet, exercise, maintain healthy weight, avoid tobacoo products and control other health factors.

Mary lou says since her cardiac arrest she focuses on following those recommendations

“Going to the gym. For me now, is that my routine that’s what I do every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. I am at the gym,” says Bynon.

Before the incident, Mary Lou didn’t know much about heart health, now she hopes more people become aware of the symptoms and go to the doctor if they feel something is off about their body.