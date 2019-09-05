Caritas of Waco hosts ‘Seasons of Style’

WOODWAY, Texas – Caritas of Waco held it’s first ever Seasons of Style event on Thursday.

Hundreds attended the big fashion show in Woodway in hopes of learning more about the non-profit and supporting its goal of eliminating poverty.

All of the clothes and accessories on the models are items people can find at Hidden Treasures by Caritas or Another Season Consignments. Organizers hope this will attract more people to shop at the thrift stores.

“The proceeds from that also go to help support the work of Caritas, donations into the thrift stores. We’re able to use many of those donations to go directly to people in need without any charge. We give away lots of clothing items, also other household items that can be beneficial to people. So, it’s a good thing for the community to be aware of and supportive of,” says Buddy Edwards, Caritas of Waco Executive Director.

The next fundraising event will be a golf tournament in October.