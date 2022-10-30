KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — UPDATE: Officials tell Fox 44 News that between the time the suspect was at the AutoZone and hijacking the patrol unit, he attempted to hijack a truck on 10th Street, jumping in the bed while officers continued giving commands for him to drop his weapon.

It was then he ran into the unlocked unit and attempted to drive away.

Texas Rangers are taking the lead in the investigation and the two officers who fired at the suspect will be placed on administrative leave for the time being, as per their protocol.

ORIGINAL: Killeen Police are currently investigating a carjacking suspect who allegedly stole two vehicles, one being a police patrol unit.

Officers received reports of a carjacking at 2:37 PM on Sunday in the 3300 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Authorities report that the suspect robbed a white car at gunpoint. Police then received reports around 2:45 PM that there was an armed suspect at an AutoZone close to the scene of the carjacking.

When officers arrived, they report the suspect fled toward the area of 10th street.

The pursuit continued, where the suspect then came across a running police patrol unit, which belonged to an officer in the foot chase.

The suspect locked himself inside and attempted to drive away. Officers opened fire to stop the suspect and were able to apprehend him.

He was then airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Fox 44 News will update you when we learn more.