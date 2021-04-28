Catholic Charities Giving Day for Brazos Valley community coming soon

BRYAN, Texas – Catholic Charities of Central Texas will be hosting a day focused on giving this Thursday in Bryan.

This event will take place at 1410 Cavitt Avenue, from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. At the event, financial donations will be accepted to support the community or those in need can drive-thru to pick up free basic needs items. Numerous community leaders will be in attendance, as well as Bishop Joe Vasquez.

What will be featured at the event:

● Catholic Charities will be accepting drive-thru financial donations, and at the same time supplying items including diapers and hygiene kits to those in need

● Catholic Charities is giving away free tacos, donuts and more to anyone who comes ththrough the drive-thru

● Red-C Radio will be doing a live remote from the event

Any donations to Catholic Charities can be made at ccctx.org/donate.

For more information, you can contact Kara Henderson at kara-henderson@ccctx.org or 512-567-7557.