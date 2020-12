BRYAN, Texas – If you live in the Bryan-College Station area and are in need of hygiene supplies, there is help available.

Catholic Charities of Central Texas is hosting a drive-thru event this Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at 1410 Cavitt Avenue in Bryan.

During this event, no-contact pickup of diapers and hygiene kits is being offered for Brazos Valley families in need.