WACO, Texas – The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society continues lighting up Cameron Park Zoo with a New Year’s Eve celebration designed for families!

Residents of McLennan County and surrounding areas can ring in 2022 at Cameron Park Zoo’s Wild Lights. Staff is encouraging families to dress in their Christmas PJ’s and enter a pajama contest. Guests can also enjoy dancing, a scavenger hunt, and the zoo’s inner loop lit up by thousands of lights.

Activities are included with regular admission. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kids, members get in for $13 and kids of members get in for $10. Kids two years and under get in free. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

The animals will all be asleep as guests party with their kids from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The Zoo will do their New Year’s countdown at 9:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, or online by visiting cameronparkzoo.com.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo