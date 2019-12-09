Central housing service to open in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- A one-stop-shop for housing services is opening in Temple.

On December 11th, the City of Temple will be grand opening a new streamlining service for citizens trying to find housing-related services.

The goal of the new Housing Resources Center is to have representation from several area housing agencies on a regular basis, so clients do not have to go to different places to find assistance.

The second floor office space will be shared by agencies such as NeighborWorks, Habitat for Humanity and many others.

A ribbon cutting for the new center, located at 101 North Main Street, will be held on Wednesday, December 11 at noon.

The Temple Housing Resource Center is available for low to moderate income residents of the City of Temple who need help with housing related issues such as down payment assistance, reconstruction, minor home repairs, accessibility, and weatherization. For more information about the services available through the center, call 254-298-5999.