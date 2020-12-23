Central Texans flock to stores for last-minute holiday shopping

WACO, TX- The clock is ticking and last minute shoppers are flooding retail stores across Central Texas.

Though it seems last minute, folks say they aren’t exactly behind schedule.

Many tell us they’ve already done their main shopping and got that out of the way but they’re comparing today’s shopping to ‘adding icing on the cake.’

“Fortunately this year we’ve been busy. I’m not one of the people who’ve had to stay at home. Been so busy I didnt get my shopping done so thanksfully I was able to sneak over here last minute and get everything taken care of,” said Micahel Rountree.

Shoppers are flocking from store to store in the Central Texas Marketplace in Waco.

Some with left with with few items, while others finished the day out carrying quite the load.

“Its a little bit crowded. The traffic is kind of heavy today but yea its worth it. You have to get your last minute shopping done,” said Rick Winkler.

Retailers in the area tell us they’ve been checking out a wide-range of gifts so far but small ticket items are dominating sales.

“Candies and t-shirts and sweat shirts and coffee and things like that,” said one retailer.

“Its the litle things you know for the stocking and things like that,’ Winkler added.

The stores are crowded but amid the pandemic everyone is still doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Everybody is social distancing and everybody’s doing what they’re suppose to be doing so as busy as it is it seems like everybody is stepping up,” Roundtree said.