Central Texans observe 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years later

BELTON, Texas – Millions across the country are stopping and paying their respects to the thousands of lives cut short by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

People in Central Texas are taking time on Friday to remember the day which changed our country forever.

2,977 flags are laid out on the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor’s campus to represent each person killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Young Conservatives of Texas spent hours laying out flags on campus, saying even 19 years later as college students, they still feel the impact of 9/11.

“It just reminds me that even the people that weren’t there or didn’t directly experience it really feel…I think the Earth trembled that day,” Hunter Morehead told FOX44.

The group is remembering the thousands of innocent lives taken in a day that started off ordinary.

“All they did was show up to work, and they died in such a horrific way. I mean, it was a true tragedy,” Nate Dunning, a UMHB student said.

Morehead says he’s still emotionally connected to the terror of the 2001 attacks, even being so far away.

“I went to the 9/11 memorial in New York, and I feel a similar weight, if that kind of makes sense. It’s just anytime you go anywhere around 9/11 you can feel the weight that day held,” Morehead said.

First responders in Waco could be seen taking a moment of silence in solidarity with victims of the attacks, as well.

“Watching the building fall down, the ashes, the devastation that ensued, all of that. It was just a bad day. Just a very bad day,” Battalion Chief Chris Pechacek said.

The memory of the attacks gives them that sobering reminder of just how important their roles can be in any given minute.

“It’s important for each of us as firefighters and members of our community to remember what those men and women did for us that day in protecting us,” said Pechacek.

Dozens of folks at a time showing up to the field of flags mourning our nation’s loss vowing to remember 9/11 today and always.

“All of us have to remember what happened so history doesnt repeat itself,” Morehead said.

The Young Conservatives of Texas say two words can sum up why the memorial was created in the first place: Never Forget.