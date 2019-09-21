Central Texas Celebrates Batman Day.







WACO, Texas- Comic fans showed their love of the Caped Crusader on International Batman Day.

Fans all across the globe celebrated everything Batman, from comics to movies and even video games. Bankston’s Comic Book Store in Waco even got in on the fun, with a plethora of new merchandise, free comics, and other Bat-related activities .

First published in May of 1939, under the label of Detective Comics, Batman has been fighting criminals in Gotham and entertaining readers around the world for more than 80 years. The comics have introduce many characters to pop culture, including his archnemisis the Joker, Catwoman, The Riddler, and Two-Face.

As well as thousand’s of comics , The Worlds Greatest Detective has also been in several silent film serials, a popular television show in 1966, a blockbuster movie directed by Tim Burton in 1989, a critically acclaimed animated T.V series in the early nineties, and the blockbuster Dark Knight Trilogy from 2005 to 2012, directed by Christopher Nolan.