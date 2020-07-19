Central Texas dog defies odds one year after being found in crate

TEMPLE, Texas – A miracle puppy celebrated just that Saturday morning, a miracle.

FOX 44 News first reported on Miracle when she was just six-month-old puppy.

She was found in a crate on the side of a road one hot Texas day in September, 2019. The step-father of the owner of Tiny Hooves Rescue near Temple is the one who found the crate. The puppy suffered from Demodectic Mange and spent a week getting extensive veterinary care.

Almost one year later and Miracle is now thriving. She celebrated her first birthday today, as a healthy and happy dog.

She had her own birthday cake and presents and also helped raise money for Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.

“I just wanted to say it was an amazing event, an amazing fundraiser, tomorrow hopefully I’ll have some time to count and give you a full total of everything that we raised today. Also a huge thank you to all of my volunteers who came out to help today,” said Shelby Michalewicz, Owner of Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo.

Shelby says Miracle was so tired from an exciting day.

You can still donate to the nonprofit. Click HERE for more information.