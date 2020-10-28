Central Texas Food Bank announces November drive-thru distributions in Waco and Temple

WACO/TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas Food Bank is in need of volunteers to assist with some upcoming events.

The Food Bank will distribute free food to help those facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. These food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events. However, no one in need of food will be turned away. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items – including protein, produce and dairy products – totaling between 60 and 66 pounds – depending on available supplies.

Here are the dates and venues for these upcoming events:

Thursday, November 5

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Saturday, November 7

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Recipients are urged to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions can visit CentralTexasFoodBank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank