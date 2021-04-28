Central Texas Food Bank searching for volunteers for food distribution events

CENTRAL TEXAS – The Central Texas Food Bank is looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming events.

At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will give free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.

While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away. Recipients who drive-thru are requested to make appropriate space in their trunks or hatches. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area.

The dates, times and locations for the upcoming events are as follows:

Saturday, May 1

Temple College

2600 S. 1st Street, Temple, TX 76504

9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m.

Thursday, May 27

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

10:00 a.m. – Noon

Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the Food Bank’s website at centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

In addition to these special distributions, Central Texans in need can also access food through the Food Bank’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions. For the latest information on getting help, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Find Food Now”. Once you find the distribution site nearest you, you can call them to confirm their hours of operation since things are changing rapidly. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.

The Food Bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but has seen demand for services skyrocket, which severely strains resources. Monetary donations can be accepted at centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Source: Central Texas Food Bank