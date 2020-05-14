Central Texas Gold’s Gym set to reopen May 18th

CENTRAL Texas- Company-owned Gold’s Gym locations in Central Texas will reopen their doors to members with strict new sanitation and distancing protocols.

Locations in Waco, Bryan, Tower Point, College Station, Copperas Cove, and Killeen are seet to open May 18th.

The gyms will reopen with modified hours: Monday- Friday 5 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

An “intermission” will occur daily from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to restock all cleaning supplies and conduct a full gym cleaning.

Members in the gym will be able to finish their workouts, but no other members may enter and check in during this time.

New procedures have been put in place to protect the health and safety of team members and members.

Additional enhanced cleanliness protocols will also begin at the Central Texas gyms.

Upon reopening, members will have access to cardio machines, free weights, strength machines and stretching areas.

Some amenities and fitness offerings will remain temporarily closed, including: