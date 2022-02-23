WACO– Central Texas has seen three destructive house fires in the last four days.

One happened Sunday morning near Flynn, and the house fire killed the family of five inside.

Monday morning, a man was injured and his pets were killed after his house caught fire early Monday morning.

This morning a home in Gholson caught fire and officials say it is a total loss.

Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinksi says there are many different ways a house fire can start, but some of the more common ones include overloaded electrical outlets and extension cords being used permanently.

“If you have that extension cord that’s being used for four or five, six years permanently, that outside coating breaks down and dries out, and it cracks very easily,” Kubinski said. “Once it cracks, those wires come into contact and generate an arc or a spark, and a heat source that can cause a fire.”

He says if you need to use more than the two outlets in an area or a longer cord, use a surge protector.

“Because those, at least when they overheat, it cuts the power off to all those items, and it will keep from that overheating, causing anything to catch fire,” Kubinski said.

Also as the temperatures drop in Central Texas, Chief Kubinski reminds people to be careful with heating devices.

“People have to remember that if it’s designed to keep you warm, it generates enough heat to start a fire,” Kubinski said.

Chief Kubinski says if you are using a heating source, make sure there is nothing combustible within 36 inches of it.

He says space heaters and heating lamps should not be in places that are not under surveillance. If it’s on overnight, it needs to be in the room you are sleeping in.

“Data shows that fire actually triples in size now, every minute they burn hotter, they burn quicker,” Kubinski said. “So by the time you would smell it, if it’s out in the hallway, if it’s out in another bedroom, in an area that somebody is not sleeping in, it’s going to be too late.”

To help with funeral expenses for the family of five who died in Flynn, click here.

To donate to the family who lost everything in a West house fire, click here.

Family members tell FOX 44 the First Baptist Church of Gholson, Wesley Chapel, United Methodist of Gholson, and New Beginning Fellowship of Elm Mott are collecting gift cards and checks for the family who lost everything in the Gholson house fire.