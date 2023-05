Central Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — High School graduation season is here and you can feel the excitement all around Central Texas. It is the day students, parents, and teachers dream about all school year.

Graduation is a time for communities to come together to celebrate the accomplishments of the students. Law enforcement agencies want to remind everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly.

FOX 44 News has compiled a list of high school graduations, organized by school district.

ABBOTT ISD

MAY 26, 7 p.m. High School Gym

ACADEMY ISD

May 20th 4 p.m. Bell County Expo Center

AQUILLA ISD

May 27th 10 a.m. at AISD

AXTELL ISD

May 19th, 8 p.m. Ellison Field

BELTON ISD

Belton New Tech HS May 25, 9 a.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Belton High School May 25, 1 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Lake Belton High School May 25, 6 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

BISHOP LOUIS REICHER

May 20, 9:30 a.m.

BLOOMING GROVE ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. Navarro College

BLUM ISD

May 19th 7 p.m. Cowboy Church in Whitney

BOSQUEVILLE ISD

May 26, 7pm, Waco Convention Center

BRUCEVILLE EDDY ISD

May 26 8pm Bruceville Eddy Events Center

BRYAN ISD

Bryan Collegiate HS May 26, 7 p.m. Rudder Auditorium

Rudder High School May 27, 12 p.m. Reed Arena

BUFFALO ISD

May 27 11 a.m.

BYNUM ISD

May 19th 7 p.m.

CALDWELL ISD

May 26, 8 p.m., Hornet Stadium

CAMERON ISD

May 26 8p.m., Yoe High Field

CENTERVILLE ISD

May 26, New high school gym 7:30 p.m.

CHILTON ISD

May 19, 7 p.m. Chilton High School

CHINA SPRING ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. Ferrell Center

COLLEGE STATION ISD

A&M Consolidated HS -May 26, 8pm Reed Arena

College Station HS – May 26, 6pm Reed Arena

College View HS – May 25, 7 p.m. Rudder Theater

CONNALLY ISD

May 19, 7 p.m. Extraco Events Center

COOLIDGE ISD

May 25, 7 p.m.

COPPERAS COVE ISD

May 26, 7:30 p.m. Bell County Expo Center

CORSICANA ISD

May 26, 8 p.m.

COVINGTON ISD

May 26, 7pm HS Gym

CRANFILLS GAP ISD

May 20, 7 p.m.

CRAWFORD ISD

May 19, 7:30 p.m. HS Gym

DAWSON ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. HS Gym

EAGLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

May 26, 7 p.m.

EVANT ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. EISD Gym

FAIRFIELD ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. Johnson Activity Center

FROST ISD

May 27, 11 a.m. Frost Auditorium

GATESVILLE ISD

May 23, 5:30 p.m. GHS Auditorium

GHOLSON ISD

May 25, 7 p.m. HS gym

GOLDTHWAITE ISD

May 18, 6 p.m., HS Gym

GROESBECK ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. HS Gym

HAMILTON ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

HEARNE ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. Hearne HS Gym

HICO ISD

May 26, 7p.m. Tiger Stadium

HILLSBORO ISD

May 26, 7p.m. Extraco Center in Waco

HOLLAND ISD

May 19, 630 p.m. Bell County Expo

HUBBARD ISD

May 26, 7:30 p.m. HHS Gym

IREDELL ISD

May 26 7 p.m. HS Gym

ITASCA ISD

May 26, 7:30 p.m.

JONESBORO ISD

May 26, 5:30 p.m.

KERENS ISD

May 24, 6 p.m. Navarro College Gym

KILLEEN ISD

Early College High School May 24, 3 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Chaparral High School May 24, 7 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Harker Heights High School May 26, 9 a.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Shoemaker High School may 26, 2 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Killeen High May 27, 2 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

Ellison High May 27, 7 p.m., Bell Co. Expo Center

KOPPERL ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. HS Gym

LAMPASAS ISD

May 19, 7:30 p.m. Badger Stadium

LEON ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

LIVE OAK CLASSICAL SCHOOL

May 27, 3 p.m. FBC Sanctuary

LOMETA ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. New Gym

LORENA ISD

May 25, 7 p.m. Extraco Center

MARLIN ISD

May 25, 7 p.m. HS Auditorium

MART ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

MCGREGOR ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. football stadium

MERIDIAN ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. MHS Gym

MEXIA ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. football field

MIDWAY ISD

May 26, 8 p.m.

MILDRED ISD

May 25

MOODY ISD

May 19, 8 p.m. Bearcat Stadium

MORGAN ISD

May 26 7 p.m. HS Gym

MOUNT CALM ISD

June 2, 7 p.m.

NAVASOTA ISD

May 26, 8 p.m.

NORMANGEE ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

OGLESBY ISD

May 26, 7 p.m. HS Gym

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

May 26, 7 p.m. Church Sanctuary

PENELOPE ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

PRIDDY ISD

May 18, 7 p.m.

RAPOPORT ACADEMY

May 26, 6 p.m., McLennan Hall in Waco Convention Center

RICE ISD

May 20, 10 a.m.

RIESEL ISD

May 26, 8 p.m.

ROBINSON ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. at Rocket Field

ROSEBUD-LOTT ISD

May 20, 10 a.m. at the football field

SALADO ISD

May 26, 7 p.m.

SAN SABA ISD

May 26, 8 p.m. Rogan Field

SNOOK ISD

May 26, 7:30 p.m. Blue Jay Stadium

TEMPLE ISD

May 27, 10 a.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

TROY ISD

May 23, 7 p.m. Bell Co. Expo Center

VALLEY MILLS ISD

May 19, 7 p.m.

WACO ISD

Waco High School – May 25, 7:30 p.m. Waco ISD Stadium

University High School – May 26, 8 p.m. Waco ISD Stadium

Brazos High School – May 30, 6 p.m. Antioch Church

WALNUT SPRINGS ISD

May 18, 7 p.m.

WEST ISD

May 26, 7:30 p.m. Trojan Field

WORTHAM ISD

May 19, 8 p.m. HS Gym