TEMPLE, Texas — If you live in the Bell County area and could use some help with looking for affordable housing options, this could be the summit for you.

The city of Temple, along with Citizens for Progress, will be hosing the Central Texas Housing Summit this coming Tuesday, March 29, at the Mayborn Center starting at 8:30 in the morning.

The summit will provide a forum for residents to learn about investments in affordable housing opportunities with community partners from Killeen, Belton, Temple, and surrounding areas.

The focus will be on providing resources and connectivity between government programs, lenders, investors, and builders that will allow revenue and growth.

For more information or to register for the summit, click here.