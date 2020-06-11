Central Texas Parents discuss “The Talk”

CENTRAL TEXAS – For decades, the talk that black parents have with their children about what to do when they encounter law enforcement has been a critical conversation.

After the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, this talk is evolving everyday.

Cedric Davis, Marlin’s city manager, beams with pride talking about his son Cedric Davis, Jr. – a student-athlete at McMurry University in Abilene.

He says he’s glad his graduating senior is thriving in today’s climate – but to get to this point, Davis has had to have some tough conversations.

“I think I really started having the first talk with my son when he turned 14, when he became a freshman in high school. And that’s when I realized I have to start preparing him for the real world on what to do and what not to do when you’re stopped by a police officer,” Davis told FOX44 News.

This conversation is echoing in homes of black Americans all across the country.

“He knows to put his hands on the steering wheel. He knows to say ‘yes, sir’ or ‘no, ma’am’ or’ yes, ma’am’ no, the whole nine yards. He knows to turn on his dome lights. He knows don’t make any sudden movements.”

Like Davis, Waco Councilwoman Andrea Barefield says she had to begin early with that discussion for her two sons, as well.

“You know its a thing when you transition from being cute to being a threat. And so, I’ve never been anything but plain, blatant, honest with my children to let them know that ‘I love you’, ‘Your dad loves you’ and ‘Your family loves you.’ But the world may not love you simply because of what you look like,” Barefield said.

Just like Davis and Barefield, even as a police officer Killeen PD’s Kyle Moore though he hasn’t yet is planning the talk with his three children.

“I will have this discussion with my sons and my daughter when they get of age, like especially right around driving age, middle school, doing into high school.”

He says he vividly remembers the same discussion he had with his mother as a high school student in Killeen.

“If you do happen to get pulled over, make sure no sudden movements. Keep your hands on the wheel. And it sounds so weird to say, but ask for permission to do certain things,” he recalled her telling him.

But a part of the discussion, Moore shared and continues to share with the community is that regardless of the circumstance. It’s important to comply with officers and fight the battles in their proper places if you feel an officer has done something wrong.

“Go through the proper channels and contact supervisors and things of that nature so we can hold officers accountable,” Moore said.