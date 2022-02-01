CENTRAL TEXAS – Most of Central Texas is bracing for winter storms on Thursday.

“With the upcoming possible winter weather, we’re going to work with our school board and our parent council to just determine what is the best course of action working,” says Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

The chances of freezing rain and sleet are increasing, which means slippery road conditions. Sometimes inclement weather requires school districts to delay or cancel classes.

When the forecast calls for extreme weather overnight, crews from the district’s transportation department begin checking bus routes early in the morning to see if the roads are safe for school buses

“Mostly with our local law enforcement, and they do a really good job of letting us know which roads are open as well as the city, so we will have a good indication as to ice on the roads and if we have any closures prior to school beginning,” says Waco ISD Communication Officer, Alice Jauregui.

As of Tuesday, most school districts like Marlin and Waco haven’t made the decision of school closures or delays yet. To be transparent with parents and staff, they say they will try to communicate with them by tomorrow evening if that decision has changed.

“We’ll let parents know we are going to contact you all as soon as possible, just so we’re not waiting too long before the start of the school day on Thursday morning,” says Dr. Henson.

However, Connally ISD has already started making the call to cancel junior high basketball games versus Madisonville on Thursday evening. The decision to cancel was made between the two districts with the safety of the students and the spectators in mind.

“As of right now, we have not made any decisions to cancel, or postpone, or close any after school activities. So everything is still planned to resume its usual,” says Jauregui.