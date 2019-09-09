Central Texas schools remember 9/11

CENTRAL TEXAS – There are several events in Central Texas marking the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

There will be a Freedom Walk at Killeen High School at 9:00 a.m. The walk will begin at Leo Buckley Stadium after a special ceremony.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District will be hosting several remembrances this Wednesday – including a special breakfast for military and first responders at Hattie Halstead Elementary, as well as a Patriotic Walk at Williams Ledger Elementary.