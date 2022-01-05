KILLEEN, Texas – FOX 44 News reached out to CVS Pharmacy to see how they are handling the shortage of COVID-19 test during this surge. In a statement to FOX 44 News, they say they are continuing to work around the clock to provide their stores with five different over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 tests. To ensure everyone have access to a test, they are limiting six test kits per purchase.

Central Texans have waited in line for hours to get a COVID-19 test after seeing a surge of omicron cases across the country.

“We’re now seeing what I have not seen ever since the start of this pandemic. Positivity rates in the 30% range,” says Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski.

Since August 2021 the City of Killeen has had a COVID testing site open for the public.

“The city’s testing sites yesterday saw just shy of 30% positivity rate out of 620 tests, roughly that were able to be administered yesterday,” says Kubinski.

Chief James Kubinski says, the release of these numbers isn’t to alarm the community, he is more concerned for hospitalization rates rising during this surge.

“A region as an area, hospitalizations have to drive what the decisions are going to be in ways of resources and allocation,” says Kubinski.

To help with the high demand, the City of Killeen is again partnering with Killeen Independent School District (KISD) and Texas Military Department, to provide free rapid COVID19 testing and vaccines over the next two weeks at two COVID Services Sites.

“The good news is we’re able to have a supply of free tests available to the public for those who need it, the not so great news. If you’re going to have to wait in line where before you could drive in, get your test and be out within ten or 15 minutes,” says Kubinski.

Testing and vaccines will be available Thursday and Friday inside the former Nolan Middle School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll be having two different lines that allow you to get the vaccine or the test, those who test negative and have not been vaccinated are definitely able to go right back into the line for the vaccine,” says Kubinski.

Chief Kubinski hopes by having both resources in the same location it will encourage those who test negative to get vaccinated.

Testing and vaccines will also be available next week Monday through Friday at the former Nolan Middle School and Monday through Thursday at the Killeen Special Events Center at 3301 S. WS Young Drive. Both locations will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The following types of tests will be available: